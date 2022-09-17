BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 17

Sep. 17—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the area of Prospect Point. A female victim told police that sometime between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim told officers that all the belongings in the vehicle had been stolen, including luggage, clothing, health and beauty products, medications, a Kindle and an iPad. The victim said she was able to trace the location of the iPad and officers discovered the stolen items, inside a stolen 2019 Buick Enclave, in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Portage Road. Police were able to use video from security cameras in the area to identify a suspect, who was last seen entering a supermarket at 7 p.m. Wednesday.