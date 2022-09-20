BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 20

Sep. 20—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking in to a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his Lexus E35 by unknown means. The victim said a large amount of cash and some personal papers were taken from the vehicle. Casino security said the incident was captured on security cameras and they have identified a suspect.

—THEFT: Officers are looking in to a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his Toyota Suburban by unknown means. The victim said two bags of clothing were taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Darryl R. Green, 34, of South Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $168 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

—THEFT: Officers are looking in to a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Third Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2007 Ford Econoline van by unknown means. The victim said a bottle of wine, a carton of cigarettes and a first aid kit were taken from the van.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on Niagara Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 7:44 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his home by damaging a front window and pushing in a front door. The victim said a 75-inch TV was taken from the home. The victim said his two dogs were also let out of the house.