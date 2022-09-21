BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 21

Sep. 21—Niagara Falls

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on driving while intoxicated and other charges after a dispute in the 100 block of 77th Street at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Thomas E. Barnett, 43, 8514 Lindbergh Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving a motor vehicle unattended. Police said Barnett pulled up to a neighbor dispute and, after getting out of his car and leaving it running, began yelling at a group of women. Officers said Barnett showed signs of intoxication at the scene and was taken to Falls police headquarters, where he failed field sobriety tests.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in somewhere on Ninth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 4:28 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2011 Mazda 6 by unknown means. The victim said some personal papers and three pairs of barber's clippers were taken from the vehicle.