BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 22

Sep. 22—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of 23rd Street. A male victim told police that is home security camera system showed a male suspect open the unlocked driver's side door of his 2012 Cadillac Escalade and take his wallet from the center console of the vehicle. A credit card in the victim's wallet was then used to make a purchase for more than $315. The victim also had his passport card and a concealed carry pistol permit in his wallet was taken.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after New York State Court officers said she created a disturbance in a Niagara Falls City Court courtroom at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday. The 27-year-old woman was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

A Falls man was arrested after a male victim said he was stabbed in the side during an incident in the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. The 44-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree assault.