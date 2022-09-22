BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 22

Sep. 22—Niagara Falls

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at a business at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday and found that a front window had been "smashed out." Security camera video shows a single male suspect entering the store through the broken window. The business owner said the video also shows the suspect taking counterfeit currency that he "displays as a way to shame customers." The video shows the suspect leaving the business with the counterfeit currency.

—INCIDENT: Officers are looking for a male suspect who entered a store in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and caused damage to a plexiglass barrier and threw merchandise off of shelves. Employees who were able to identify the suspect said the man entered the store prior to it opening and became irate when he was asked to leave.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1100 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, someone took a trailer parked on the block. The victim said the trailer contained 2 tons of debris.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A tourist couple told police that sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. Monday, someone broke into their 2015 Subaru Forester by unknown means. The victims said clothing and hiking items, valued at $700, were taken from the vehicle.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 16th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, someone entered his garage through a broken overhead door. The victim said a snowblower and a lawn trimmer were taken from the garage.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Royal Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. John A. Edwards, 57, 2459 Independence Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding.