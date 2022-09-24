BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 24

Sep. 24—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 400 block of Fifth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between Aug. 22 and 9 a.m. Thursday someone stole a security camera from a tree located on his property. The value of the camera was more than $190.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3300 block of Royal Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2010 Chevy Malibu by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken from the center console of the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 3:39 p.m. Thursday, someone removed the catalytic converter from his 2003 Jeep Liberty.

—ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault somewhere on 11th Street. A male victim told officers he was walking on 11th Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday when a male suspect hit him from behind with his fist. The victim said the suspect then ran from the scene.