BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 27

Sep. 27—ARREST

A Grand Island man was arrested on felony drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Pine Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Mark D. Florence, 56, of Stony Point Drive, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (Leandra's Law violation), imprudent speed, passing a red light and reckless driving.

ROBBERY

Police are investigating a robbery in the 300 block of Sixth Street. A female victim told officers that she was in that area at 2:40 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect came up from behind her and ripped a purse off of her wrist. The suspect was last seen driving a black SUV onto Rainbow Boulevard. The entire incident was captured on video by nearby security cameras.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a disturbance in the area of Cedar Avenue and Portage Road at 3:21 a.m. Sunday. The 26-year-old city woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, passing a red light, failure to yield right of way, driving left of a pavement marking, throwing an injurious substance on a highway and reckless driving.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 80th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight and 7:38 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said a scooter and spray gun were taken from the garage.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on Michigan Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between Aug. 24 and 11:45 a.m. Monday someone broke into his apartment by kicking-in a door. The victim said a 36-inch TV was taken from his home.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Weston Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday someone broke into his home by kicking-in the rear door. The victim said 30 empty returnable cans and a water bottle were taken.