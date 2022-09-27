BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 27

Sep. 27—Niagara Falls

—ARRSET: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after an accident in the 2600 block of Ferry Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Michael McNamara, 42, 1625 Walnut Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, imprudent speed and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Michigan Avenue at 3 a.m Sunday. Jordan T. Caver, 28, 3259 Jerauld Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and refusing a breath test.