BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 29

Sep. 29—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft in the 2600 block of Main Street. A business owner told police that sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 a.m. Monday, someone was able to open the gate to his impound lot and took a Yamaha golf cart. The cart is valued at $850.

—VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an attempted theft in the 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9:29 a.m. Monday, someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter from his work vehicle. The victim said the converter was damaged by the attempted theft.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 6100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2016 Buick Enclave by unknown means. The victim said some personal papers and two cell phones were taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in Jordan Gardens. A female victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2010 Honda Accord by unknown means. The victim said her purse, a cellphone and a pair of sneakers were taken from the vehicle.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 600 block of 17th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 2:50 p.m. Monday, someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2002 Ford Ranger.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a fight in the 700 block of Portage Road at 3:15 p.m. Monday. Jarett R. Murray, 22, 625 17th St., was charged with disorderly conduct.