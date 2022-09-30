BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 30

Sep. 30—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Haeberle Avenue. A witness told officers that they had located four spent shell casings in that area around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and had heard gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday. Officers said there had been at least two other reports of shots heard at the same time, but no reports of injuries or property damage.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A manger told police that a male suspect, wearing a Michael Meyers Halloween mask, entered his store at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday and took two Twisted Tea drinks without paying for them.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23, someone broke in her garage by breaking a window. The victim said a snowblower, an electric tricycle and a bicycle were taken from the garage.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 and 10:47 p.m. Monday, someone stole the catalytic converter from her 2004 Honda Pilot.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Ninth Street at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. Jazzie C. Bennett, 28, 3344 Ninth St., was charged with reckless driving, failure to use designated lane, imprudent speed, move from lane unsafely, improper passing, fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to stop at a red light. Officers also seized a digital scale and suspected crack cocaine from inside Bennett's vehicle.