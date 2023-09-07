BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 7

Sep. 7—Niagara Falls

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her Honda Odyssey by unknown means. The victim said a DVD player and a bag of food were taken from the vehicle.

ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was walking in the area at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when she was attacked by two female suspects. The victim said she was punched repeatedly by the suspects. Police said the victim appeared to have minor injuries.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 27th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 1 and 11:14 a.m., Thursday, someone broke into her garage by forcing open a door. The victim said tools, valued at more than $1,200, were taken from the garage.

ARREST

A Florida man was arrested after a disturbance in the 300 block of Sixth Street at 2:58 a.m. Friday. The 21-year-old Clearwater man was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of second-degree harassment.