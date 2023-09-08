BLOTTER: Police reports for Sept. 8

Sep. 8—Niagara Falls

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A female victim told police that some time between 7:40 p.m. Thursday and 8:20 a.m. Friday someone broke into her Jaguar F Pace SUV by unknown means. The victim said computer equipment, valued at $1,000, and jewelry, valued at more than $15,000, was taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 12:03 p.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She's accused of taking more than $54 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her Hyundai Sonata by breaking the trunk lock. The victim said shoes and clothing, computer equipment, and other electronics, all valued at $2,900, were taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday. The 53-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct.

ROBBERY

Police are investigating a robbery in the 2000 block of Centre Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was walking in the area, at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, when she a male suspect attempted to take her duffle bag. The victim said the suspect punched her in the face and then ran away in an unknown direction.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested after a disturbance in the 600 block of 19th Street at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct.