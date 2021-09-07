BLOTTER: Recent Lewis County police activity as of Monday, Sept. 6

Sep. 7—LOWVILLE — A Jefferson County man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated by state police on Saturday in the village of Copenhagen.

Jeremie A. Stevens, 29, of Philadelphia was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI, both felonies due to prior convictions.

The alleged incident took place in the village of Copenhagen at about 5:25 a.m.

Mr. Stevens was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

No further information was provided.

Jesse Q. Springett, 42, of Boonville, was charged with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, both misdemeanors.

The state police online activity log showed that Mr. Springett was stopped at about 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the town of Croghan and was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Quinn M. Smith, 24, of Antwerp, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors by Lewis County sheriff's deputies on Saturday.

According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Smith was stopped on Blue Street in the town of Martinsburg at about 7:20 a.m. for alleged traffic violations after which he was accused of having "heroin located inside the vehicle."

Katherine Livingstone, 42, of Fairport was charged with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors on Friday afternoon.

Lewis County sheriff's deputies stopped Ms. Livingstone for a traffic violation while she was driving on State Route 12 in the town of Lowville.

According to the news release on the incident, she was exhibiting "poor motor skills and lack of coordination."

Ms. Livingstone reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was evaluated by a recognition expert at the county Public Safety Building.

She was issued tickets to appear at the Lowville Town Court at a later date.

Richard H. Zelazowski, 34, of Boonville was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 30.

Mr. Zelazowski was stopped while driving on East Main Street in the village of Port Leyden at about 1:20 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office news release on the incident, he consented to a search of his vehicle through which deputies found a "small amount" of methamphetamine.

When deputies tried to take Mr. Zelazowski into custody, "he began resisting."

He was issued tickets to appear in the Leyden Town Court at a later date.

State police officers assisted on the scene.

Jesse E. Lee, 26, of an unnamed New York location, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt of court for disobeying an order of protection.

A domestic dispute on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. in the town of West Turin led to the charges filed on Saturday at 7:40 p.m., according to the state police's online activity log.

No further details were provided.