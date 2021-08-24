Blotter: Recent Lewis County police activity

Aug. 24—LOWVILLE — A Castorland man was issued assault and weapons charges by state police on Wednesday.

Jay M. Augustyn. 31, of Castorland, was charged with felony assault with the intent to cause personal injury with a weapon and felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

While no details were provided in the police's online activity report, the incident that led to the charges took place on May 30 at about 9:30 p.m. in Castorland.

The status of Mr. Augustyn's arrest is listed as "pending — with evidence" by the police.

In April, Mr. Augustyn was charged with contempt of court for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Joseph J. McNally, 42, of the town of Leyden, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child by State Police on Aug. 14.

According to the police's online activity log, the domestic incident that led to the charge took place in the town of Lyonsdale at about 2:30 a.m. and is pending investigation.

Mr. McNally was released on his own recognizance.

No further details were provided.

Timothy A. Gorczyca, 62, of Center Street in Lyons Falls, was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office news release, Mr. Gorczyca allegedly hit the Lyons Falls Stewart's with his car on Aug. 8, causing damage to the shop's window.

After failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to the Public Safety Building where he registered a blood alcohol content level of .19%.

He was issued tickets to return to the West Turin Town Court.

Mr. Gorczyca was charged in July with allegedly urinating in a garbage can for sale at Dollar General in Lyons Falls.

Merry K. Bielewicz, 36, of Weberville Road in Lyonsdale, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and a harassment violation by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office just after midnight early Sunday morning.

Story continues

The alleged "domestic incident" that led to the charges took place at her home, however, no further details were provided in the sheriff's news release.

Ms. Bielewicz was taken for processing at the Lewis County Public Safety Building and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

Liana L. Flack, 31, of West Carthage, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, on Saturday by the Sheriff's Office.

According to the news release on the arrest, Ms. Flack allegedly struck a 15-year-old boy on the forehead and pushed a 14-year-old boy "forcefully to the ground" on June 24 at a location on the North Shore Road of Lake Bonaparte in the town of Diana.

She was issued tickets to appear in the Diana Town Court.

Jacob R. Galoff, 21, of Fort Drum, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI for allegedly having a blood alcohol content greater than .18% and a violation for having "dazzling headlights."

Mr. Galoff was driving on Number Four Road in the town of Lowville at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday when deputies stopped him.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office news release, he registered a .20% on the blood alcohol content test conducted at the county Public Safety Office.

Mr. Galoff was issued tickets to be returned to the Lowville town court at a later date.

Caroline A. Borum, 28, of LaGrangeville was charged with first offense DWI and aggravated DWI with no priors, both misdemeanors, by the state police on Aug. 9.

Ms. Borum was stopped in the town of Lowville at about 8:13 p.m. according to the police's online activity log.

She was released to a third party. No further details were provided.

Parker D. Kohl, 22, of Boonville was charged with driving while intoxicated by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 8.

Mr. Kohl was stopped when a deputy allegedly saw the Chevy Silverado he was driving go through an intersection without stopping at a red light.

According to the news release on the incident, which took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in Lyons Falls where it meets State Route 12D, Mr. Kohl's blood alcohol content was found to be .13% when he was tested at the county Public Safety Building.

He was issued tickets to appear at the West Turin Town Court at a later date.