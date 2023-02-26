Blotter: Recent Watertown Police activity

Feb. 25—WATERTOWN — Wayne J. Dupre, 51, of Wealtha Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass.

According to police records, Mr. Dupre allegedly entered the residence of the victim without their permission and looked through the victim's cabinet.

Mr. Dupre was processed and held pending arraignment at Watertown City Court on Thursday.

Martin J. Reese III, 27, of William Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday when police executed a bench warrant and a warrant of arrest.

Mr. Reese was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he is being held pending arraignment.

Billie N. Ray, 20, of Wealtha Avenue in Watertown was charged by city police on Thursday with neglect of an impounded animal.

According to police records, Ms. Ray allegedly confined a 5-month-old Doberman to a kennel without access to food or water for more than three consecutive days.

Ms. Ray was processed and issued an appearance ticket to Watertown City Court on March 9.