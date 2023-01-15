Blotter: Recent Watertown Police activity

Jan. 15—WATERTOWN — Joseph J. Wilson Jr., 52, of Mechanic Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with disorderly conduct.

According to police records, Mr. Wilson allegedly was observed yelling obscenities at staff members at the Samaritan Medical Center waiting area, which alarmed other patients.

Mr. Wilson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court.