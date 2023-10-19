Blotter: Recent Watertown Police activity

Oct. 19—WATERTOWN — Joseph J. Wilson, Jr., 53, with no listed address, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment.

According to police records, Wilson, Jr. allegedly sent text messages and left voicemails for Frank Larrabee, threatening to "blacken" the victim's face and "beat his teeth out his throat."

Wilson, Jr. was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment in City of Watertown Court on Wednesday.

Luke J. Kampnich, 49, of Fox Corners Road in Chaumont, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a motor vehicle violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Kampnich was processed roadside and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Nov. 3.

Joseph A. Blume, 45, of Mill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree harassment.

According to police records, Blume allegedly punched Bernard Plummer in the right side of his face.

Blume was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Watertown City Court on Nov. 3.

Skelly A. Crowell, 49, of Arsenal Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Crowell was issued an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Nov. 3.