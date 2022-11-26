Blotter: Recent Watertown Police activity

Nov. 26—WATERTOWN — Ronald J. Delair, Jr., 52, of William Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to police records, Mr. Delair punctured a hole in a butane light fluid can that did not belong to him with a hunting knife.

Mr. Delair was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City of Watertown Court on Monday.

Christie J. Winburn, 32, of Holcomb Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and following too closely.

Ms. Winburn was processed roadside, released and given an appearance ticket answerable to City of Watertown Court on Dec. 9.

Daquon A. Joyner, 24, of Wealtha Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree harassment, and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.

According to police records, Mr. Joyner violated a refrain from order and threw and poured a gallon of chocolate milk on another person.

Mr. Joyner was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Thursday.