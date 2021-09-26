Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, Sept. 26

Sep. 26—WATERTOWN — Nathan J. Smith, 29, of 1429 Gill St. Apt. 453A, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.

According to police documents, on Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. at his apartment, Mr. Smith violated a refrain-from order of protection issued against him by Lisa Dubois when he pushed her. Ms. Dubois stumbled backwards as a result of the shove.

Mr. Smith was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.

Bruno G. Nespoli Moreira, 34, of 9445 Few Loop, Apt. C, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and resisting arrest.

According to police records, on Saturday at about 12:35 at the Double Deuce Tavern on State Street, Mr. Nespoli Moreira engaged in a physical fight. When police arrested him, Mr. Nespoli Moreira refused to provide any information about himself to the officers, and refused to offer his hands to be cuffed. Police used information collected about Mr. Nespoli Moreira, including his age and address, from a prior incident.

Mr. Nespoli Moreira was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building issued an appearance ticket and released.

Nichole L. Eves, 40, o0f 112 Court St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a speeding violation.

According to police records, Ms. Eves was traveling at an imprudent speed down William Street at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when police found she was driving without a valid license.

Ms. Eves was given two tickets for her charges and released on scene.

Angela M. O'Riley, 45, of 228 Sterling St., Apt. 3, was charged by city police on Saturday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using another vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

According to police records, Ms. O'Reily was pulled over after police observed her driving without headlights in the dark, where they found she has a suspended license and is not permitted to drive a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Ms. O'Reily was arrested, processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket for her charges.