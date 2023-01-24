BLOTTERL Police reports for Jan. 24

Jan. 24—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Ferry Avenue. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" at 3:07 p.m. Saturday and when they arrived on scene, found four spent shell casings in the alleyway. A witness told police they saw three suspects who "appeared to be possibly shooting at each other." The witness said they heard 4 to 6 gun shots and then saw the suspects run toward Ferry Avenue.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of Ashland Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 1:30 and 6:31 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said a stove and a 43-inch TV were taken from the apartment.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the area of 24th Street and Ferry Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Richard W. Wolanske, 53, 4762 Liberty Ave., was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield right of way, failure to keep right, unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

—ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the Niagara Falls City Parking Ramp at Niagara and First streets at 8:24 p.m. Sunday. Johnathan C. Szopinski, 21, 275 Germania St., was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, imprudent speed and no inspection. Szoppinski told officers he "had consumed 8 beers while at the Buffalo Bills game in Orchard Park."