Blough out as fire chief as Buscher announces slate of new directors, chiefs

Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough looks through documents as he listens to debate for a reduction in funding for the Springfield Fire Department in the City of Springfield’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget during a special City Council meeting in the council chambers in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, February 23, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Springfield has a new fire chief as Mayor Misty Buscher named new city directors and staff members in her first full day in office Monday.

Springfield Fire Marshal Ed Canny Jr. takes over the top spot in the fire department. Brandon Blough, a fellow Ursuline Academy graduate, had been chief since December 2020.

Also out is Corporation Counsel Jim Zerkle, who had long ties with the Langfelder family dating back to former Springfield Mayor Ossie Langfelder.

Buscher defeated Mayor Jim Langfelder in the April 4 election, denying him a third term.

Valera Yazell, who was fired by Langfelder in late March 2021, returns as interim director of Office of Planning and Economic Development. She had headed that office for a little over three years.

Ed Canny Jr.

Yazell played an instrumental role in Buscher's mayoral campaign.

Canny, 49, replaced Chris Richmond as fire marshal in 2019. Canny has been with SFD since 1997.

As fire marshal, Canny was also chief of the department's fire safety division and oversees several programs, including code enforcement, investigations, fireworks safety and public education.

Valera Yazell

Staying on in their current roles are Police Chief Ken Scarlette; Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director Scott Dahl and City Water, Light & PowerChief Utility Engineer Doug Brown.

Buscher's new chief of staff is Mike Disco.

Ramona Metzger now heads the Office of Budget and Management. Steve Rahn will serve as interim Corporation Counsel.

Police Chief Ken Scarlette

Ethan Posey was named director of Community Relations. Dave Fuchs is the new director of Public Works while Haley Wilson has been tabbed director of communications.

There was no immediate word on directorships for purchasing; Lincoln Library and Oak Ridge Cemetery. A news release said additional staff announcements were "forthcoming."

Scarlette, a 24-year veteran of the SPD, Scarlette was named chief in late January 2022. He just returned Tuesday from medical leave after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau director Scott Dahl

Metzger has been the city's comptroller. She started with the city in 2012.

Dahl became the director of the SCVB in 2018.

Rahn has served as Senior Corporation Counsel and has been with the city since 2011.

City Water, Light & Power Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown

Brown has been with CWLP since 1994.

Posey, a special education F.A.C.E. (Family and Community Engagement) liaison for District 186, played football at Dartmouth College.

Fuchs comes over to Public Works from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. His appointment is effective May 15. Current director Nate Bottom has been named chief city engineer.

Haley Wilson

Wilson was the assistant director of professional development for the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies. Her appointment is effective May 16.

Disco has worked in the private sector, according to a news release.

