Blount County deputy Greg McCowan memorial funds set up to help his family

Two funds have been set up to help the family of Greg McCowan, the Blount County deputy who was killed during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Donations can be delivered to any Citizens Bank of Blount County branch. Those to wish to donate by check can make it made payable to the Deputy McCowan Memorial Fund.

The Smoky Mountain chapter of the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association also is collecting funds for McCowan's family and has on online donation portal at pbfi.org.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that these are the only funds the sheriff has endorsed.

McCowan's obituary says he is survived by his fiancée, Leah Lane; children, Cayley McCowan (Desmon) and Cayden McCowan (Paige); granddaughter, Ella Underwood; parents and a sister; plus "bonus children," Caven Lane and Jacob Lane.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Blount County deputy Greg McCowan memorial funds set up for his family