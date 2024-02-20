Blount Deputy: 'I accepted death' in fight with man accused of killing fellow deputy

Blount County Deputy Shelby Eggers thought she was going to die after being shot in the thigh by Kenneth DeHart during a traffic stop Feb. 8, she told a courtroom Feb. 20.

DeHart shot and killed Deputy Greg McCowan, Eggers' backup, during the confrontation that evening. DeHart was back in court for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon after the Feb. 8 shooting which occurred during a traffic stop.

Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond entered evidence on behalf of the county and called Eggers as his first witness. She took the stand, supported by crutches, and described the whole encounter. Eggers said DeHart refused to get out of his vehicle, fought off her attempts to pull him out and withstood McCowan's Taser as he fired on the deputies, killing McCowan and striking her in the leg.

"I just felt pain in my right thigh … I fell to the ground immediately and everything was kind of slow motion," Eggers testified. "I couldn’t get myself up and I took a breath and I accepted death because I thought he was going to fire at me again. He had an advantage over me and could have shot me in the back of the head. …"

Eggers said she was able to get to her feet and ran to take cover behind McCowan's cruiser. She drew her weapon and shot three times at DeHart as he drove away. She stopped firing, she said, because of nearby traffic.

Desmond played portions of body and dash camera video from the deputies during the hearing. Eggers said she had previously viewed the footage, but she mostly looked down as it was played in the courtroom. The sheriff's office previously released footage from McCowan's cameras.

Key portions of the sequence include:

DeHart swerving into the opposite lane several times before Eggers pulls him over.

DeHart telling Eggers he was just putting his hair up and didn’t realize he was swerving.

Eggers calling McCowan for backup when she returns to her car to check DeHart's registration, saying she smelled marijuana in the car.

Eggers telling DeHart to get out of the car because she smelled marijuana and was going to search the car.

DeHart repeatedly insisting he did not have marijuana, nor did he smoke it.

DeHart accusing Eggers of profiling him because he is Black and wears dreadlocks.

DeHart refusing to get out of the car and repeatedly asking Eggers to bring a dog to sniff the car to establish whether he had marijuana.

McCowan arriving and telling DeHart to get out of the vehicle.

Eggers opening the car door and trying to pull DeHart out. After she fails, she tells McCowan to fire the Taser, which he does.

McCowan triggering the Taser four times before DeHart pulls a gun and fires five times, hitting McCowan, who drops to the ground immediately, and Eggers, who flees back to her car.

DeHart removing the Taser prongs stuck to him, opening the door, then shooting McCowan one more time as he lies motionless on the ground.

Eggers shooting three times at DeHart's car as he drives away.

Two civilians pulling over to help Eggers and help her apply tourniquet. One walks over to McCowan, then comes back saying, "He's not breathing."

More officers arriving at the scene, and Eggers saying, "Take care of Greg," before she is loaded into the back of a police vehicle and taken away.

Other notes

DeHart's court-appointed attorney argued for the preliminary hearing to be postponed until DeHart could hire a private attorney, but Judge William Brewer Jr. declined and the hearing took place.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tyler_whetstone.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Kenneth DeHart, man accused of killing Blount County deputy, has first hearing