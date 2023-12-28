Blount outlines another fight for Medicaid expansion

As the calendar is going to turn the page tp 2024, State Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, said unfinished business still needs to be addressed in the Mississippi's Legislature.

In November, Blount won a fifth term representing Hinds County's District 29 and has been serving in the seat since 2008.

In Blount's opinion, the biggest issue facing the state is still Medicaid expansion.

Brandon Presley based his gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Tate Reeves mostly on the back of Mississippi needing Medicaid expansion. That message was popular, even with many Republicans but not popular enough to push Presley over the top.

Now, Blount said, it is time to take up the fight again.

"(Reeves) has taken some action to help hospitals, but the issue is not going away," Blount said.

In September, the governor announced a series of Medicaid reimbursement reforms in Mississippi, which he estimated to generate approximately $700 million for some of the state's financially struggling hospitals.

That included two hospital payment initiatives that are estimated to generate almost $700 million annually in additional Medicaid funds for Mississippi hospitals.

This month, the federal government has approved the first part of Mississippi’s plan to help some of the state’s financially strapped hospitals receive more Medicaid money.

However, Blount said that is not enough.

"Unfortunately, there are still hundreds of thousands of Mississippians that still don't have health insurance and there are lots of health care providers other than hospitals that still need help," Blount said in an interview with the Clarion Ledger this week. "The fact of the matter is the federal money from Medicaid expansion is much great than the governor's plan."

Mississippi has 73 rural hospitals. Six have closed since 2005, and 31 are at immediate risk of closing because of severe financial problems, according to a national policy group, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Only Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma have more hospitals in that risk category.

State economists have said Mississippi could receive about $1 billion a year from the federal government for Medicaid expansion. Reeves and other expansion opponents have said it would not be the best approach to alleviating financial pressures on rural hospitals.

Blount said both Democrats and Republicans will be focused on the return of an Initiative and Referendum process allowing citizens to propose new laws by collecting signatures and putting the measure to a statewide vote. Blount believes the political climate is right to reinstate the process this year after the previous law was voided on a technicality by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

"We have to find a way for the people of Mississippi to have a voice, collect signatures and put issues on the ballot for everyone to vote on," Blount said. "When the legislature fails to act, there should be an outlet for the people to act."

He said much work is still to be done as far as public education is concerned, but accomplishments have been made in what’s considered among the most important categories — K-12 public education.

There has also been a push for some members in the legislature to move state and federal tax dollars to private schools, which would keep funds from public schools.

"We need to continue to support our public schools and our teachers," Blount said. "There has been progress made, and we have done it in a bipartisan way. We don't need to go backwards. We need to continue that progress. Specifically, we need to guard against proposals that would send our limited tax dollars to private schools. That would be a mistake for that to happen."

There is also the possibility for the prospect for “school choice,” allowing parents to jump district lines, which could drain money from some schools in favor of others.

"We have shown that when we support our public schools and work together in a bipartisan way, we can get results," Blount said. "Some of these proposals that have been called 'school choice' are nothing but voucher programs. In that scenario, that is extremely expensive, there is no accountability, there are no audit requirements, and there are no academic testing or standards. I believe those issues are going to be of bipartisan concern."

