Blow for bank fraud victims as Supreme Court rules against couple who lost £700,000

'Scam Likely' written on a smartphone

Banks cannot be held responsible for fraudulent payments that are authorised by customers themselves, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Barclays has won a landmark legal ruling that banks are not liable for fraudulent transactions that have been requested by account holders, in a case that threatened to spark a flurry of claims from fraud victims had the bank lost.

The Bank faced a compensation claim from a music teacher Fiona Philipp who, along with her husband, Robin, was tricked into sending their life savings – £700,000 held in a Barclays account – to a fraudster’s bank in the United Arab Emirates.

But in a blow for victims of fraud, Judge George Leggatt said requiring banks to block payments expressly requested by customers themselves, even in cases where fraud was suspected, was “inconsistent with first principles of banking law”.

The case, which was first brought against Barclays in 2020, was thrown out at the commercial court in Bristol in 2021. But that decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal last year, before lawyers for Barclays lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court.

The bank’s appeal was unanimously upheld by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Judge Leggatt said: “Where the customer has authorised and instructed the bank to make a payment, the bank must carry out the instruction promptly.

“It is not for the bank to concern itself with the wisdom or risks of its customer’s payment decisions.”

Britain’s most senior court did, however, allow Mrs Philipp to pursue an alternative case against Barclays based on the grounds that the bank failed in its duty to take adequate steps to recover the funds she and her husband lost in the scam.

Previously lawyers for victims of scams made use of a ruling from a 1992 case, known as Quincecare, in which the judge said that bankers must refrain from executing a payment requested by a customer if they suspect it is fraudulent and make necessary enquiries. This conventionally has only applied to payments made by agents of a company, rather than account holders themselves.

Mrs Philipp unsuccessfully claimed in her case that Barclays should have followed the Quincecare duty for the fraudulent payments she approved.

Simon Fawell, a partner at commercial law firm Signature Litigation, said that Barclay’s victory “brings to an end a recent line of cases which have suggested a widening of the Quincecare principal and, while entirely sound in its reasoning, reduces the avenues through which victims of fraud might recover their losses.”

“Notably, the court has allowed Mrs Philipp’s claim to proceed in one respect. Her claim that her bank owed her a duty to act more promptly in trying to recover the sums lost requires a full investigation and so must be determined at trial.”

He added: “Perhaps the biggest gap for victims of fraud currently is that claims against a fraudster’s bank remain difficult under English law… There remain, however, a number of claims proceeding through the courts seeking to push the boundaries of when victims may be able to recover from the fraudster’s bank.”

The Supreme Court ruling comes as the Payment Systems Regulator is set to bring in new rules requiring banks and payment companies to reimburse victims of Authorised Push Payment or “APP” fraud, which cost victims nearly £500m last year, according to the latest figures from UK Finance, the banking tradebody.

The court acknowledged such frauds were the cause of hardship for victims but said it was ultimately a matter for Parliament to consider who should be responsible for the losses, noting the new Financial Services and Markets Act provided for the mandatory reimbursement scheme for certain cases of domestic fraud.

Most common scams

Overseas payments, such as Mrs Philipp’s, will not be covered by the proposed rule changes, however.

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, the consumer advisor, said that her organisation “acknowledges the Supreme Court’s decision, however we are disappointed by this missed opportunity to enhance consumer protections against bank transfer scams and encourage banks to put in place better systems to protect their customers”.

She added: “Which? campaigned for the Financial Services and Markets Act, which will ensure all banks treat victims of authorised push payment fraud more fairly and consistently. However, its protections do not apply to victims who send money abroad, as in this case, nor does it give them the right to redress in court.

“Banks should do the right by their customers and proactively extend enforceable reimbursement to all payments, and government and regulators should act to close any loopholes to ensure all scam victims have equal and effective protection.”

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision in this case which provides certainty and clarity on an important issue of law and public importance regarding the obligation banks have to act on customers’ instructions.”

