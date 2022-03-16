Blow for Boris Johnson as he walks away empty-handed from Middle East talks

Boris Johnson met with Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, in a bid to secure agreement over oil exports - Stefan Rousseau/AP

Boris Johnson appeared to have walked away empty-handed from talks with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that were designed to encourage the states to produce more oil and export it to the UK.

The Prime Minister had hoped to secure an agreement from Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, and Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to ramp exports to help wean the west off Russian oil.

Ministers have repeatedly argued that the war in Ukraine means the UK must secure “independence” from its “addiction” to Russian energy exports. They have banned the import of oil and gas from the country from the end of this year.

But speaking in Riyadh after his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Johnson could only report that he was optimistic that production would increase in the Gulf states and that it was in the interests of both leaders to avoid economic damage to the West created by inflation.

Downing Street said that in his meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed, Mr Johnson had expressed “deep concerns about the chaos unleashed by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and stressed the importance of working together to improve stability in the global energy market”.

The Prime Minister said Saudi Arabia had an “interest” in helping the West and that there had been “a lot of agreement that it's important to avoid inflation” and that “we need to see an end to Putin's war”.

Asked directly whether an agreement for greater production and export of oil had been reached, he replied: "I think you need to talk to the Saudis about that, but I think there was an understanding of the need to ensure stability in global oil markets and gas markets and the need to avoid damaging price spikes.”

The UK currently imports eight per cent of its oil and four per cent of its gas from Russia. However, it has pledged to phase out all imports by the end of 2022, in line with a similar commitment by the United States.

The EU has presented a plan to phase out gas imports only.

Oil prices initially surged to a 14-year high after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but have fallen in recent days in anticipation of a ceasefire and the expectation that demand from China will fall amid a spike in Covid cases.

But the price of fuel on forecourts in the UK has not subsided, hitting fresh highs of 164.98p per litre for petrol and 176.04p per litre for diesel, the RAC said.

Labour criticised the Government for "going cap in hand from dictator to dictator” to secure oil supplies, despite Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Last week, the state executed 81 people in a single day - more than were killed in the whole of 2021. On Wednesday, it ordered the execution of a further three convicts before Mr Johnson’s meeting.

Until now, Mohammed bin Salman has been largely shunned by the West after he was implicated in the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based journalist, in 2018.

Mr Johnson said that despite the recent executions, “things are changing” in Saudi Arabia. However, he insisted that the contents of his discussion with the country’s leader on human rights should remain private, because his arguments would be “more effective that way”.

Downing Street said that the UK Government did not “shy away” from the regime’s human rights record and was “firmly opposed to the death penalty in every country as a matter of principle”.

The talks with Gulf states come ahead of the announcement of the UK’s energy security strategy. Mr Johnson has said this will come “next week” and involve a "massive jump forward on renewables, more nuclear, using our own hydrocarbons more effectively".