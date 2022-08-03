‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says

A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats.

On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze.

The man and woman told police they were being chased by a man in a Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado intentionally rammed into the Cruze vehicle, afterwards the Silverado driver said that he’ll, “blow their brains out.”

MPD attempted a traffic stop with the Silverado, but the driver refused and drove off.

The vehicle was later found in the 3700 block of Freeman Lane in Southaven, police said.

The driver got out of the Silverado and ran on foot, before being arrested by police.

The man was later identified as, Stacey Hardwick.

Hardwick had a passenger in the Silverado, and the passenger told officers that when he tried to get Hardwick to stop, he threatened to harm him if he did not shut up.

The Silverado had a damaged steering column and was stolen, police said.

Police also said, they found drugs and cutting tools in the vehicle.

Stacey Hardwick had warrants in Mississippi for theft of catalytic converters, and warrants in Shelby County for Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property $1,000 or less, Evading in an Automobile, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Intent to Evade Arrest Auto Risk of Death, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Burglary Tools, Evading Arrest, Driving while License Suspended/Canceled/Revoked, Violation of Financial Responsibility, Kidnapping, and Reckless Driving.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: