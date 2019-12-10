A new blow to the FBI: Watchdog report details dysfunction, missteps in wiretap of Trump aide

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee on global terrorism and threats to the homeland on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Oct. 30, 2019.

WASHINGTON – Since his confirmation more than two years ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray has adopted a simple axiom for the embattled bureau.

“Keep calm; tackle hard,” he has repeatedly urged the agent-and-analyst ranks during some of the worst of political storms to batter the century-old institution.

From the foundation-shaking removal of Director James Comey in the midst of the Russia investigation to near-unceasing assaults on the bureau’s credibility by President Donald Trump himself, the journey has been fraught at best.

On Monday, it got worse.

The Justice Department’s inspector general offered a withering account of the FBI’s handling of multiple surveillance requests for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page during the early months of the Russia investigation. The report described a process as so dysfunctional as to call into question the protocol for taking such a crucial investigative step – wiretapping a campaign operative – in a case involving a presidential election.

“That so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, handpicked investigative teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was briefed to the highest levels with the FBI…raised significant questions regarding the FBI chain of command’s management and supervision” of the surveillance process, the report concluded.

Errors, no indication of bias

The inspector general referred to more than a dozen inaccuracies identified across three separate requests to monitor Page, who investigators then suspected may have been a Russian agent. More than that, the explosive report brought a new crisis of confidence to the threshold of FBI headquarters, threatening to to undercut another of the report's key conclusions: despite the bureau’s missteps, the inspector general found that the overall investigation into Russian election interference was justified and free from bias against then-candidate Trump.

"We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced (the FBI's) decision to open Crossfire Hurricane," the report found, noting the code-name for the early Russia inquiry. Nor was there evidence, according to the report, that the FBI had placed informants or undercover operatives inside the Trump campaign.

Yet allegations of surveillance abuses by the FBI have been a central theme in Trump's attacks on the Russia inquiry, and shortly after the inspector general report's release Monday, he stepped up his campaign, suggesting the findings pointed toward an "attempted overthrow" of the government.

"They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts and they did all sorts of things to have it go their way," Trump told reporters. "This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught."

Attorney General William Barr, a strong defender of the president since concluding earlier this year that no obstruction charges were warranted following special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, also has chosen to redirect a harsh spotlight on the FBI – disputing the inspector general's contention that the Russia investigation was justified.

"The inspector general's report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken," Barr said.

Durham inquiry ongoing

The attorney general's words carried a decidedly ominous tone Monday. Not only is he the nation's chief law enforcement officer, but he also is overseeing a parallel inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation that has shifted to a criminal probe and threatens even harsher consequences for those involved in the Russia inquiry.