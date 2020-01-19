A Blow to the Head Makes an Instant Hero in India

Aishe Ghosh, center, who was attacked by Hindu nationalist goons earlier this month, speaks at a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

NEW DELHI — Under a highway bridge in New Delhi, where a large protest had shut down several lanes of traffic, a coterie of veteran dissidents took turns speaking: men with shaggy beards, singers strumming guitars, social activists so impassioned that spit flew from their wet lips.

But a jolt of electricity passed through the crowd when a slight woman — younger, smaller and more vulnerable looking than anyone else — stepped up to the mic.

She carried no notes. She wore a bandage on her forehead. Her arm was in a cast.

“Many people ask me whether I’m scared,” she began. “And I tell them: How can I be scared?”

People nodded their heads, seeming to follow her words carefully.

She wasn’t frightened of Amit Shah, the home minister, she said, or Narendra Modi, the domineering prime minister who has sent India down a Hindu nationalist path.

“Even if you beat us, we won’t step back,” she thundered. “Long live the revolution!”

The crowd roared.

The biggest and most energized protests India has witnessed in a generation are sweeping the country, and one young woman has been thrust to the fore: Aishe Ghosh.

Earlier this month, while leading a peaceful demonstration on her university campus, Ghosh was attacked by Hindu nationalist goons. After they cracked her in the head with an iron bar and thrashed her body, images of her blood-smeared face were instantly beamed nationwide.

But it was the photograph made two days later that etched her into the Indian psyche: It showed Ghosh, 25, staring straight into the camera, her head wrapped in a doughnut of white medical tape, her hair wild and her eyes radiating a resolve that seemed indestructible.

“Every protest has a face,” said Vidit Panchal, a young doctor who traveled across India this week to meet her.

Ghosh is that face.

The product of politically active parents from West Bengal, Ghosh was a talented painting student before entering university to study politics. Last fall she was elected president of the student body at one of India’s liveliest and most prestigious schools, Jawaharlal Nehru University, a bastion of anti-Modi dissent.

Even in the weeks before she was attacked by the gang of Modi’s supporters, Ghosh was marching in protests, coordinating strikes and recruiting followers — in essence, galvanizing the resistance. Now, she is being invited everywhere to speak.

To be a student leader in India, it’s a thrilling time.

“Professors have been writing mails to us saying that you should be going to the protests, because protests teach you more than I can teach you in the four walls of the classroom,” Ghosh said, clearly excited by all this. “We have politicized so many people. It gives me so much pride.”

Ever since modern India was envisioned, a fundamental question has been how Hindu-oriented should it be, given that the population, about 80% Hindu, has long hosted a dizzying array of different cultures, including a Muslim minority that today, at 200 million people, would on its own be one of the largest Muslim nations in the world. Modi has taken a clear position, pushing a slate of divisive Hindu nationalist policies that play quite well with a large segment of society but have deeply worried minorities and progressives.

“A Germany in the making,” Ghosh calls it.

Since Modi’s reelection in May, his government has plowed ahead with a contentious citizenship review in northeastern India widely seen as a test run for a nationwide attempt to identify and marginalize Muslim families. In August he summarily deleted the statehood of Kashmir, which had been India’s only Muslim-majority state.

These moves raised some eyebrows, especially in rival Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir.

But the issue that sent millions of Indians over the edge was Modi’s new citizenship law, which creates a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants from all major South Asian religions bar one: Islam.

Modi has insisted that the law is intended to protect persecuted migrants from neighboring countries, but many Indians see it as blatantly anti-Muslim and discriminatory. As soon at it passed in December, universities across the country exploded in protest.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, in central New Delhi, where Ghosh is working on a master’s degree on climate change, has been one of India’s most reliable incubators of dissent. It’s a big leafy campus, known for its liberal arts programs, and on a recent day professors and students mingled in a sun-dappled courtyard between hulking brick buildings painted with images of Mandela, Gandhi and Guevara.