Blow to Joe Biden's election hopes as prosecutors hint at further charges against son

Hunter Biden arriving at court in Wilmington, Delaware, today - Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Hunter Biden has agreed to a more limited plea deal after prosecutors refused to rule out bringing further charges against the president’s son.

It leaves Mr Biden, 53, open to potentially facing further criminal charges related to his business dealings.

The development poses a setback for Joe Biden’s re-election hopes, with the president’s 2024 campaign potentially being overshadowed by further embarrassing headlines related to his son’s business affairs.

An original agreement would have seen the younger Mr Biden plead guilty to two minor tax offences, and avoid prosecution for buying a weapon while abusing drugs.

But it was derailed in court in Delaware on Wednesday when District judge Maryellen Noreika, a Donald Trump appointee, expressed scepticism over its terms.

Judge Noreika questioned whether the agreement offered Mr Biden blanket immunity from prosecution for his business dealings, according to reporters in court.

The lead prosecutor, Leo Wise, said the president’s son could still face prosecution for other potential charges, upon which Mr Biden’s lawyer declared the agreement “null and void”.

Follow the latest developments below.

07:59 PM BST

This live blog is now closed

The hearing has ended with Hunter Biden accepting a more limited plea deal than expected, after the judge threw out an earlier deal.

Thanks for following.

07:28 PM BST

Hunter Biden leaves court

Hunter Biden and his legal team have left the US District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, after the hearing ended.

Hunter Biden leaves the courthouse - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

06:49 PM BST

White House: 'President and First Lady love their son Hunter and support him as he rebuilds'

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has issued a statement on today’s extraordinary proceedings.

Ms Jean-Pierre said: “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden love their son, Hunter, and support him as he seeks to rebuild his life”.

The president’s spokeswoman added: “This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former President, President Trump.”

“Hunter Biden is a private citizen. And this was a personal matter,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

06:33 PM BST

President Biden may have lost at least one vote today

If his son Hunter pleads guilty to federal charges, he will quite possibly be ineligible to vote in 2024, writes Rozina Sabur.

It is unclear what repercussions the proceedings will have on Hunter’s ability to practise law.



06:31 PM BST

Judge delays decision on whether to accept plea agreement

Judge Noreika has delayed a decision on whether to accept the plea agreement.

The hearing ended with Hunter Biden pleading not guilty for the time being, CNN reported.

Both sides have been asked to submit additional briefs and insert language that limits the immunity from prosecution offered to Mr Biden.

Mr Biden’s lawyers estimated it would take about two weeks.

06:28 PM BST

Original plea deal was seen as close of investigation into Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have repeatedly framed the plea agreement as the close of the five-year criminal investigation into his financial affairs.

Mr Biden was charged with tax offences over failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from at least $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018.

Prosecutors also said that, for 11 days in 2018, Mr Biden possessed a firearm despite being a drug user, a felony.

When buying the gun Mr Biden had declared that he was not using or addicted to “marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance”.

But in his 2021 memoir he admitted to using drugs including crack cocaine following the 2015 death of his older brother Beau.

06:21 PM BST

Investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing

Journalists outside the federal court in Delaware

It is understood that prosecutors are still investigating Mr Biden, including in relation to his work with foreign governments.

CNN reported that there are ongoing investigations into whether Mr Biden failed to properly register as a foreign agent while doing business for foreign governments.

Under the more limited deal, it appears that prosecutors could still charge him with further potential crimes.

Prosecutors signalled their investigation into Mr Biden is “ongoing”.

06:12 PM BST

Hunter Biden's court appearance an extraordinary day in US politics

It was an extraordinary day in US politics, marking the first time the child of a sitting US president has pleaded guilty to a federal crime, Rozina Sabur writes.



Legal analysts were stunned at the manner in which the plea deal unravelled in court.



Hearings of this nature typically take around 30 minutes to process.



But the proceedings quickly blew up when it became clear that both Mr Biden’s lawyers and Justice Department prosecutors had very different views on the framework for the deal.



After furious negotiations, in the presence of a gaggle of bemused journalists, the two sides have now come to a more limited agreement

05:57 PM BST

Who is Judge Maryellen Noreika?

Judge Noreika had been widely expected by legal experts to approve the Hunter Biden plea deal on Wednesday morning.



The federal district judge was appointed by former President Donald Trump.



Judge Noreika, a former patent lawyer, had bipartisan support from Delaware senators when she was nominated.



She was confirmed by the Senate by voice vote in August 2018.

05:44 PM BST

Why Hunter Biden is in court today

Hunter Biden arriving at court on Wednesday morning

Hunter Biden had been charged with two misdemeanor tax crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

Last month, Biden was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user, a criminal offence . He had a Colt Cobra .38 Special for 11 days in October 2018.

He agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, which means that he would not technically plead guilty to the crime. As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the case would be wiped from his record. If not, the deal would be withdrawn. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The limited deal reported by CNN will cover these offences, but not protect him from possible future charges.

05:37 PM BST

Hunter Biden asked to list foreign companies he's worked with

The judge asked Mr Biden to list the names of the foreign companies he has done business with.

“The Ukrainian energy company was Burisma,” Mr Biden said, according to CNN.

He also mentioned his work for a Chinese energy company, CEFC. His ties to that company have come under intense scrutiny by House Republicans.

The judge also asked Mr Biden, “You did know that you owed tax money, right?”

Mr Biden replied: “Yes, your honor.”

05:26 PM BST

Hearing restarts and deal appears to be 'back on track'

Hunter Biden has agreed to a limited agreement that covers 2014 to 2019 and only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession.

The deal will not shield him from future charges, according to CNN.

05:24 PM BST

Court goes into second recess

More than two hours into the hearing, the court has gone into a second recess.

The judge called for a second break as it appeared the plea deal started to fall apart, saying she had “concerns” about the linking a deal on tax charges to a gun charge, CNN reported.

The unravelling of a plea deal in this manner is “very rare”, analysts have said.

05:17 PM BST

Welcome

Good evening/afternoon - depending on where you’re joining us from.

Welcome to our Hunter Biden live blog where we’re covering his appearance at federal court in Delaware.

The deal that would have seen him plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanour tax charges and avoid prosecution on a gun offence appears to have gone awry.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.