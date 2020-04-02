'This will blow over': In states without stay-at-home orders, Americans celebrate freedom as death toll climbs

As of midday Thursday, 90% of the nation — that’s roughly 300 million citizens — was under either a state- or city-mandated shelter-in-place order in an effort to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

So what’s life like for the other 10%? Are some Americans still chatting at the local barbershop, meeting for post-work happy hours and gathering for backyard barbecues?

Not so much. The reality is a complicated and even conflicted mix of respect for a deadly pathogen, concern over its economic implications, and a desire to maintain a sense of American independence in the face of a collective tragedy.

Many people are no longer shaking hands or crowding into stores, but they are still going shopping, buying cars and some are even heading out to work each day.

“We’re doing what we would do for the flu, with older people sheltering in place and the rest of us taking the best care we can,” says Brian Joens, whose Iowa City eatery, Joensy’s, is doing a brisk take-out business of its fabled pork tenderloin.

Brian Joens is pictured here with his wife and four daughters. Joens runs Joensy's, an Iowa City, Iowa, eatery that is famous for its pork tenderloin. Joens says he and his friends are being vigilant about the coronavirus, but they don't want government-issued edits to rule the day. Iowa is among a handful of states without governor-issued stay-at-home orders. More

“But let’s be honest, what country do we live in?” says Joens. “It’s the USA, which is freedom, freedom to choose. When we get notes from the government saying do this or do that, it feels like that’s not what this country is built on. People should be smart, and you live with your choices.”

Iowa and four other states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Arkansas — as yet have no state-wide orders. Seven states — Wyoming, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and South Carolina — have at least one city with shelter-in-place rules. As of now, 38 states have full lock-down orders from the top.

Initial skepticism about whether social distancing orders are needed to combat the virus is fading fast. On Wednesday, 80% of Americans were under a full or partial lockdown. By Thursday, the figure grew to 90% after Florida and Georgia added state mandates.

USA TODAY reached out to residents in eight states without specific lockdown orders to get a sense of how people are confronting the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In every case, there was a clear understanding of the lethal nature of COVID-19, which to date has infected nearly 230,000 Americans and killed 5,648, from hero physicians to celebrated artists such as jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis.

But many also were uneasy with state-ordered health directives, arguing that residents should make smart decisions for themselves. And some blamed the media for overplaying a pandemic that is expected to threaten lives across the globe for much of 2020.

“I’m looking out the window of my dealership, and people are everywhere, it’s unbelievable,” says Chris Mayes, who owns Big Red Kia and Oklahoma Motorcars along the Mile of Cars commercial strip in Norman. “We’re not on lockdown here.”

At his Big Red Kia, which remains open, Mayes makes sure salespeople stay six feet away from customers. With nearly 900 positive virus cases, and 34 deaths, Oklahoma’s numbers are not among the worst in the nation. But Mayes is worried those statistics will cause some to be complacent.

“When I see images from other U.S. cities, where there’s just no one in the streets, very few cars out, that is the total opposite of what we’re seeing here,” he says, adding that he rarely strays from his showroom. “And I’m absolutely worried about it.”

In some states, residents predict coronavirus 'will blow over'

Over in the northwestern corner of Alabama near the Tennessee border, Andrew Sorrell says the streets of Florence are shockingly busy. He attributes that to a mix of optimism and fierce individualism. Still, he says, residents have stopped greeting each other with a handshake or hug for the time being.