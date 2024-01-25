Blow to Sunak’s Rwanda policy as European judge claims plan is unlawful

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been dealt a blow to his Rwanda plan by the European Court of Human Rights

Rishi Sunak is on course for a showdown with European judges over his Rwanda deportation scheme after Strasbourg’s most senior judge ruled that the plans were unlawful.

Siofra O’Leary, the president of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said on Thursday that the UK would be in breach of its legal obligations if it refused to comply with a Strasbourg injunction, known as a Rule 39 order.

Deportation flights to Rwanda have been blocked since the first was grounded by a Rule 39 interim order issued by an ECHR judge at the 11th hour in June 2022.

Ms O’Leary said: “There is a clear legal obligation under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) for states to comply with Rule 39 measures. The legal basis for this is principally Article 34 of the convention.

“In the past, where states have in the past failed to comply with Rule 39 indications, judges have found that the states have violated their obligations under Article 34 of the convention.”

Sunak willing to ignore ECHR orders

The Prime Minister on Thursday insisted he would be prepared to defy the injunctions on Rwanda to ensure a “foreign court” cannot prevent flights taking off.

He said the Rwanda deportation flights were critical to deter migrants from crossing the Channel. “I’ve been very clear, I won’t let a foreign court stop us from getting flights up and running and establishing that deterrent,” said Mr Sunak.

“The Bill that we’ve just passed through the House of Commons has a specific power in it that says ministers will get to make those decisions, I would not have put that power in there if I wasn’t prepared to use it.”

Earlier the Prime Minister’s official spokesman had said there was no need for Strasbourg judges to issue injunctions as the Government believed the Rwanda Bill paving the way for flights was compliant with the UK’s international obligations.

Ministers have argued that Rule 39 orders are not part of the ECHR and so not binding on Governments but are purely administrative devices with no legal force.

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, accused the ECHR of judicial activism. He said: “An international court only has the powers that member states confer on it. The UK and other signatories expressly refused to give the Strasbourg court the power to make binding interim measures back in 1949. This is naked judicial activism.”

A Tory source said: “This is a bold move by the Strasbourg court. It’s basically a big ‘f— you’ to Rishi Sunak. The Strasbourg judges aren’t daft and know a general election is probably just 10 months away, so they think this Government is in its death throes.

“Rishi needs to toughen up and tell them he’ll simply ignore every Rule 39, or it will mean electoral oblivion for this party.”

Breach of international law

If Mr Sunak ignored a Rule 39 order to halt a flight to Rwanda, the ECHR could fast track a short hearing and judgment to determine whether the UK was breaking international law.

If that ruled the UK was acting unlawfully, it could issue a binding verdict that could collapse the policy. Mr Sunak has also warned that Rwanda will pull out of the scheme if it is judged to be in breach of international law.

The ECHR’s claims of illegality reflects internal legal advice to Mr Sunak by his Attorney General Victoria Prentis, KC, which stated that ignoring a Rule 39 order would be a breach of international law.

This was echoed by official legal advice from the Government’s two most senior lawyers in October, revealed by The Times on Monday, that explicitly stated that ignoring a Rule 39 order would breach Britain’s obligations under international law.

The advice said: “Not to comply with Rule 39, subject only to narrow and likely non-applicable exceptions, would be a breach of international law.”

Right-wing Tory MPs have demanded that Mr Sunak take a tougher approach by amending the Rwanda Bill to declare that Rule 39 orders are not legally binding on ministers, asserting the sovereignty of Parliament over Strasbourg. This amendment was however, defeated by the Government despite 61 Tory MPs rebelling.

Mr Sunak has little room for manoeuvre as he faces a backlash from centre-Left One Nation MPs if he was seen to breach international law.