Blow for Truss’s tax cut promises as surging inflation drives up UK borrowing - live updates

Government borrowing topped forecasts in the first four months of the financial year as surging inflation drove up debt costs, casting doubts on tax cut pledges made by the Tory leadership hopefuls.

A £4.9bn budget deficit in July – which was well ahead of forecasts of £0.2bn – took the total for the year so far to £55bn. That’s £3bn more than official forecasts in March.

Debt servicing costs surged 81pc from a year earlier as inflation kept climbing to new 40-year highs. A quarter of government debt is linked to the retail price index, which surged to 12.3pc last month – the highest since March 1981.

The numbers will raise fresh questions about the tax cuts being promised by the two candidates vying to become prime minister.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies this week accused both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of being irresponsible by promising to slash taxes at a time when borrowing is already set to overshoot forecasts.

Joules shares crash after profit warning

Joules profit warning - Joules

There's more evidence of the grim outlook for retailers after Joules issued a warning on profits.

The upmarket brand said trading had "softened materially" since its last update as hot weather hit sales of its rain-proof and warm clothes and accessories, while dwindling consumer sentiment forced it to offer more discounts.

Joules said it now now expects a full-year adjusted loss before tax “significantly below” current market expectations and is in discussions with its bank on a waiver of certain covenants on its loans.

Shares in Joules crashed 39pc following the update.

More reaction: Last hurrah before spending slumps

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, says the outlook for the retail sector is "as tough as I can recall".

The amount of spare cash families has left after paying for essentials is evaporating fast. So, while sweltering temperatures boosted demand for summer clothes and supported sales of beauty products, it feels like this is the last hurrah before the impact of rising interest rates and rocketing inflation chokes spending further. Cutting back on ‘nice-to-haves’, trading down to cheaper alternatives and delaying non-essential spending are all coming into play as a more cost-conscious consumer emerges. Sales volumes declined across both food and non-food compared with the previous year, as consumers tighten their belts. The outlook is as tough as I can recall. Inflation is still yet to peak, and the impact of rising interest rates takes time to trickle through to households. Consumer confidence has hit an all-time low and even those that do have cash to spend will be more inclined to bolster their rainy-day fund given such an uncertain outlook.

Reaction: Shoppers are cutting back spending

Kien Tan, director of retail strategy at PwC, warns the outlook for retailers is much bleaker than the headline figures suggest.

Perhaps surprisingly, the ONS reported a slight 0.3pc increase in retail sales volumes in July 2022. However, looking under the surface, and bearing in mind the additional full trading days in July given the extended Jubilee bank holidays in June, the momentum in retail sales continues to be negative, reflecting the wider cost-of-living crisis and reining back of spending by consumers. The improvement in retail sales in July was almost entirely accounted for by non-store sales, reflecting promotional and clearance activity online, such as the Amazon Prime Day event held in June last year, but in July this year. Almost every other retail category continued to go backwards. While value sales were almost 6pc higher than the previous year – excluding petrol – this was accounted for by inflation. In volume terms, sales actually declined by 3pc compared to July 2021.

ONS: Retail sales in downward slide

Darren Morgan at the ONS said there are signs consumers are tightening the purse strings as the cost-of-living crisis deepens

Retail sales nudged up very slightly in July, but looking at the longer-term picture, they are continuing the downward trend which started last summer. Online sales did pick up this month, as retailers told us that sales were boosted by a range of offers and promotions. However, fuel sales fell with some evidence suggesting the very hot weather meant fewer people travelling. Clothing and household goods sales declined again, with feedback continuing to indicate consumers are cutting back due to increased prices and concerns around affordability and cost of living.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week on the back foot after UK borrowing figures jumped and a rise in retail sales failed to calm concerns about the economic outlook.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc to 7,520 points.

Online shopping discounts spark retail sales rebound

UK retail sales online shopping - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

This morning's other major economic data is retail sales, which enjoyed a surprise rebound last month as online promotions helped defy expectations of an inflation-driven slowdown.

The volume of goods sold in July rose 0.3pc after a decline of 0.2pc the month before, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The increase was driven by a 4.8pc surge in online retail, with inflation-busting deals offsetting a decline in sales of clothing, household goods and second-hand items.

Still, the figures showed the value of retail sales rose sharply while volumes stagnated. That indicates shoppers are paying higher prices for the same amount of goods.

The numbers also came alongside a drop in consumer sentiment to a record low, highlighting mounting concerns of a recession and inflation that are squeezing household budgets.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

The summer sunshine brought a slight uplift in sales. Summer clothing, air conditioning appliances and outdoor foods all benefitted from record temperatures, but most retailers will still be seeing falling volumes in the face of rising inflation.

Inflation threatens tax cut plans

The latest public sector net borrowing figures show how much surging inflation is driving up the cost of servicing government debt.

It's not just borrowing though – benefits and pensions bills will also be driven higher, limiting the headroom for major tax and spending giveaways.

That's causing some concern among economists, who have raised questions about the Tory leadership contenders' promises for tax cuts.

Liz Truss’s pledges include a promise to reverse April’s national insurance tax increase and cancel next year’s rise in corporation tax.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has offered to cut VAT on energy bills and a series of reductions in the basic rate of income tax.

The IFS said:

The two candidates for Prime Minister need to recognise this even greater-than-usual uncertainty in the public finances. Additional borrowing in the short term is not necessarily problematic – and indeed may be appropriate to fund targeted support. But significant permanent tax cuts would, unless matching spending cuts can be delivered, certainly increase the chances that the government fails to meet its own manifesto commitments on borrowing.

Read more on this story: Inflation surge threatens Truss's tax cut plans, says IFS

Inflation drives up UK debt costs

Good morning.

Government borrowing has exceeded forecasts as surging inflation drives up the costs of servicing debt.

Public borrowing hit £4.9bn in July – much larger than the £0.2bn expected by the fiscal watchdog. That took the total for 2022-2023 so far to £55bn, which is £3bn more than forecasts.

While tax income was higher, the deficit was driven up by debt servicing costs, which surged 81pc from last year.

That's because a quarter of government debt is tied to the retail price index, which surged to its highest since 1981 last month as rampant inflation shows no signs of slowing.

The figures will add to pressure on Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who've both vowed to cut taxes despite surging public borrowing.

