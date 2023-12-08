Blow to Trump as court upholds most of gag order in election interference case

Donald Trump may now assail the special counsel who brought the federal criminal case against him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, in addition to being free to criticize the judge, the justice department, the Biden administration and the case as politically motivated.

The former president remains barred, however, from attacking potential trial witnesses, court staff or the special counsel’s staff, as well as the family members of any court staff or the special counsel’s staff.

Related: Federal appeals court mostly upholds Trump’s gag order in 2020 election subversion case - live

That was the ruling handed down on Friday by the US court of appeals for the DC circuit, which found that Trump’s inflammatory statements posed a threat to the fair administration of justice and narrowed only one part of the gag order imposed by the federal judge overseeing the case in Washington.

“Mr Trump is a former president and current candidate for the presidency,” the appeals court wrote in a 68-page opinion. “But Mr Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants.”

The decision by the three-judge panel marks a major defeat for Trump, who has attempted to attack at every turn the case as a partisan effort to keep him from winning re-election to the White House, and appealed against the gag order, arguing it unconstitutionally infringed his first amendment rights.

More details soon …