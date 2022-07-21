Blow for Truss and Sunak as record debt costs hammer fiscal firepower - live updates

Liz Truss Rishi Sunak ONS government borrowing debt costs tax cuts spending prime minister - PA Wire

UK government borrowing has surged billions of pounds over forecasts as soaring inflation drives up the cost of servicing national debt.

The budget deficit jumped to £22.9bn in June, up more than 20pc on last year and the second-highest June figure on record, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was largely driven by debt interest of £19.4bn last month – the highest on record – as the retail price index hit new highs.

It leaves the deficit at £55.4bn for the first three months of the financial year. That's £3.7bn more than the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March.

The figures highlight the challenge facing either Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak as they vie to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The pair have sharply different views on the public finances, with Mr Sunak calling for fiscal prudence and the Foreign Secretary promising sweeping tax cuts and more borrowing.

08:22 AM

Ocado losses hit £200m as cost-of-living crunch weighs

Ocado retail loss - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Ocado has reported a wider loss for the first half of the year as it feels the heat from the UK's worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Revenue dropped 4pc while pre-tax loss ballooned to £211m. Shares fell as much as 4.5pc to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

Ocado has been hit by a sharp drop in demand at its online joint venture with Marks & Spencer as consumers tighten the purse strings. The average basked size for the company was £120, down 13pc on last year.

Ocado Retail has slashed its forecast twice this year and yesterday announced the departure of boss Melanie Smith.

Despite the widening loss, Ocado reiterated its forecast for at least £6.3bn in revenue and £750m in profits.

08:15 AM

Gas prices fall as Nord Stream flows return to 40pc

Gas prices across Europe have dropped this morning after Putin restarted supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline.

The latest figures showed Russian gas was flowing to Germany at about 40pc of capacity between 7am and 8am. That's roughly the same as before the maintenance work began.

Benchmark European gas prices fell as much as 6.5pc, while the UK equivalent was down 5.3pc.

08:13 AM

Putin resumes gas flows through Nord Stream pipeline

Nord Stream pipeline Russia - Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

There's relief across energy markets this morning as Putin resumed pumping gas through the Nord Stream pipeline after a 10-day outage.

Europe has been on tenterhooks about whether flows would restart after planned maintenance on the link, which accounts for more than a third of Russia's exports to the EU.

A spokesperson for the operator said: "We are in process of resuming gas transportation. It can take few hours to reach the nominated transport volumes."

There's still uncertainty over how much gas will be pumped, though. Russia last month slashed supplies to 40pc of capacity, sparking accusations it was using energy supplies as a weapon.

The EU yesterday told member states to cut their gas demand by 15pc in a bid to avoid rationing and blackouts this winter.

08:05 AM

Reaction: Borrowing overshoot will hold back new PM

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, says the new prime minister will have their work cut out in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

June’s public finances figures provided more evidence that the government’s fiscal position is worse than the OBR predicted back in March. This may limit the ability of the next prime minister to provide more relief for households when a further rise in CPI inflation from 9.4pc in June to around 12pc in October worsens the cost of living crisis. That means after three months of the 2022/23 financial year, borrowing is £3.6bn higher than the OBR expected at this stage. And that’s before taking into account the net £10.3bn handout by the Chancellor in May, a possible further fiscal loosening in the autumn as well as the further upward impact on borrowing from rising interest rates and weaker real GDP growth coming down the line. So while borrowing will probably still fall from last year’s (downwardly revised) £141.8bn, we think it will be closer to £110bn in 2022/23 rather than the OBR’s forecast of £99bn. This further deterioration in borrowing in June provides a timely reminder to the next prime minister (Sunak or Truss) that the public finances are weaker than the OBR’s forecasts suggest.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 dips

The FTSE 100 has opened lower this morning after borrowing figures highlighted the strain on the public finances.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.1pc into the red at 7,258 points.

07:59 AM

What does this mean for the Tory leadership hopefuls?

The latest numbers highlight the challenge faced by either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss when they succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Britain is grappling with a deepening cost-of-living crisis as prices across everything from food to energy bills continue to surge. In turn, that's starting to take its toll on the economy.

With inflation forecast to peak above 11pc later in the year, pressure is mounting on the Treasury to provide more support to households, while it's been forced into bigger-than-planned wage increases for public sector workers.

What's more, Liz Truss has promised more than £30bn of debt-funded tax cuts for workers and businesses. Rishi Sunak has taken a more cautious approach.

Either way, however, ballooning debt costs mean the next prime minister will have less fiscal headroom than they would have liked.

07:52 AM

Zahawi: There are risks to public finances

Here's Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi's response to the latest public borrowing figures:

We recognise that there are risks to the public finances including from inflation, with debt interest costs in June more than double the previous monthly record. That's why the Government has taken action to strengthen the public finances, and in their latest forecast the OBR assessed that we are on track to get debt down.

07:51 AM

Inflation drives up budget deficit

The overshoot in public borrowing is being driven by the surging cost of living, as debt payments on around a quarter of all government bonds are linked to the retail price index.

Figures out yesterday showed RPI jumped to 11.8pc in June – the highest level in 40 years.

Last month alone, interest costs amounted to £19.4bn. That's more than double the previous monthly record. In the last three months they're up 82pc compared to last year.

Debt costs are always higher than normal in June due to the way index-linked payments are calculated, and the figure is likely to fall back in July.

Still, continued high inflation and rising interest rates mean they are likely to overshoot the OBR's forecast of £87bn for the year as a whole.

07:46 AM

Debt costs surge in blow for next PM

Good morning.

A record interest bill drove the budget deficit up to £22.9bn in June, limiting the next prime minister's fiscal firepower as borrowing for the month hit the highest level outside of Covid times.

Debt interest payments, which are being pushed up by inflation on the huge stock of index-linked government bonds, hit an all-time high of £19.4bn in worse-than-expected figures.

Economists said the deterioration in the public finances would "limit the ability of the next PM to provide more relief for households".

However, inflation and Rishi Sunak's raid also drove tax receipts £8bn higher.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly down this morning, with the Hang Seng Index dropping 0.4pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2pc while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also fell 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.04pc

