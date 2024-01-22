Blowing Snow Lowers Road Visibility in South Dakota

Gusty southerly winds lashed Brookings, South Dakota, blowing snow into the air and reducing visibility on Sunday, January 21.

Video recorded by Justin Frantzen shows the powerful winds whipping snow through the air.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region on Sunday, and warned of gusts between 30-50 mph.

“Travelers should beware of blowing snow reducing visibility, and drifting snow creating some slick spots,” The NWS said. Credit: Justin Frantzen via Storyful

