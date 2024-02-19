Blown tire leads to multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – On Saturday, an individual from Manhattan lost control of their vehicle resulting in a three-vehicle injury crash.

At 1:32 p.m., the Geary County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash southeast of Manhattan.

An individual from Manhattan was driving east in a 2010 Mazda 3 when a tire blew, causing the driver to lose control and hit a guardrail. The occupants of the vehicle got out and ran towards the westbound lanes, according to the GCSO.

The occupants caused an individual from Junction City who was driving a 2023 Trailblazer to stop. The driver of a 1999 GMC Truck couldn’t stop in time and hit the Trailblazer in the back.

