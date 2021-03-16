Blows to head, torso killed man, police say

Mar. 16—HIGH POINT — A homeless man who was killed at a vacant auto parts store in south High Point died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso, police said Tuesday.

Jerry Dale Barnhart, 60, a disabled man, was found dead outside the vacant store Saturday morning by High Point Police Department officers, who went to the building in the 2000 block of S. Main Street at the interchange with Interstate 85 Business after calls about a person sprawled on the ground.

Lt. Matt Truitt said Tuesday that investigators haven't determined whether Barnhart was hit with a weapon.

"Blunt force is all that we know," Truitt told The High Point Enterprise.

Antonio Lynn Foust, 59, of Blair Avenue in High Point, was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held with no bond allowed. A police report indicates that Foust was arrested at the scene of the killing.

Truitt said investigators don't know a motive at this time.

Police also said Tuesday that there may be one or more additional witnesses to the death and are asking those people to come forward and talk with investigators. Anyone with information can contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Barnhart's death is the fourth homicide of the year in High Point.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul