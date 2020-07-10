BLU Investor Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BELLUS Health Inc. Investors of Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLU). Investors who purchased BELLUS securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/blu.

The investigation concerns whether BELLUS and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 6, 2020, BELLUS announced the results of its Phase 2 RELIEF trial for BLU-5937 and revealed that it failed to reach its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in awake coughs, and that its drug failed to outperform a placebo. Following this news, BELLUS stock dropped roughly 70% on July 6, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased BELLUS shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/blu.

