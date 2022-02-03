Bluberi Promotes Industry Veteran to Key Leadership Position

Names Mike Brennan Chief Product Officer

Las Vegas, NV --News Direct-- Bluberi

Bluberi (or “the Company”) today announced that Mike Brennan has been added to its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Product Officer. Brennan is an industry veteran with a proven record of success and will lead the Company’s product strategy and game development efforts.

“We are excited to add Mike to the team in this key role,” said CEO, Andrew Burke. “Mike has a rich history across many disciplines including product management, market research, and intellectual property, just to name a few, and a passion for developing games that will impact the market and drive play. With Mike’s expertise, Bluberi is poised to become a top player in the market.”

Brennan joined Bluberi after serving more than 16 years with Atronic/GTech, which became today’s IGT, ending his tenure there as Vice President of Product Management. Mike led market-facing global product teams, allowing him to visit properties throughout the world, consuming player, operator, and industry needs first-hand for well over a decade.

“I couldn’t be more excited to lead Bluberi’s R&D and Product Management efforts, joining a skilled management team and a talented design group within a company with such a rich tradition,” says Brennan. “In this competitive industry, we must stand out, so we’re busy prepping compelling products with content designed to strategically disrupt the market, all built with the unique approaches of an agile group. It’s a dream fulfilled to be able to collaboratively execute what is the lifeblood of our industry: making the games that our players play and pursue.”

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Our team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Our products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. We are the risk-taking spirit of gambling and we add imagination and innovation to everything we create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

