Bluberi Shows How Success Is Made at the Global Gaming Expo October 11 – 13 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV --News Direct-- Bluberi Gaming

Bluberi or (the “Company”) today announced it will showcase its lineup of fun and player-favorite casino slot games October 11 – 13 at the Global Gaming Expo (“G2E”) at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas. Bluberi will not only display its product portfolio in booth 2859 but will also unveil a peek behind the curtain on how they are currently creating market-leading content.

“This is the biggest show in our company’s history and certainly in my career,” said Andrew Burke, Bluberi’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a top game in the market right now with Devil’s Lock, but we’re even more excited to showcase our upcoming game library and set of fascinating game features. We feel we are a bit different in the industry led by amazing people making amazing products.”

“And it’s the people that drive us forward,” adds Burke. “Every company has core values, but we strive to embody these every day and we are weaving each of our 7 core values into our physical game displays at G2E. Our keystone core value is ‘We Are the New School’ and we’re thrilled to illustrate why that’s the case.”

At G2E, Bluberi will showcase support for four distinct cabinets, with most focus on the workhorse Novus b49, currently one of the industry’s top-performing for-sale pieces of hardware. The company will display current b49 themes like Fu Bamboo as well as upcoming products like Xing Fu 888, Rocket Rumble, and Double Flamin’ Link.

“We’re looking forward to doing more than just overwhelming our customers with games and information that they won’t remember or retain,” notes Mike Brennan, Bluberi’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re going to explain the How and the Why, while unveiling pieces of the process that we feel makes any success we attain understood and repeatable.”

“We will also feature at least 7 techniques that we don’t think have ever been done at a gaming trade show before,” continues Brennan. “Our creative talent will be crafting custom games for customers directly at our booth, and other events focus on the tactile: a bizarre soup of development grids, tattoos, high-roller badges, gaming archetypes, and custom-brewed beer.”

Story continues

Bluberi is rapidly ascending in North America, placing new cabinets and content every month. The company is adding more and more jurisdictions to its base every day and still has over 75% of the North American market to expand into. Each game release in 2022 has yielded strong performance led by the aforementioned Devil’s Lock, which is growing in placements and is yet to find market saturation.

“The momentum we have going into G2E is the strongest of my career,” said Casey Whalen, Bluberi’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The buzz about us is strong and G2E is the perfect time to showcase the individuality and authenticity of our people up close and personal. And we can’t wait to reveal all of this to our customers, both our loyal current customers and some potential new ones.”

###

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier; able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

About Global Gaming Expo

For over 20 years, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community. Whether engaging in-person or digitally, G2E offers industry leaders a productive, educational, and rewarding way to connect year-round. G2E’s strong foundation and location in Las Vegas continues to showcase innovation while highlighting transformation in the gaming industry. Click here for a free pass to G2E.

Contact Details

Bluberi

Christian Smith, Sr. Director of Product & Marketing

christian.smith@bluberi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bluberi-shows-how-success-is-made-at-the-global-gaming-expo-october-11-13-in-las-vegas-301266109