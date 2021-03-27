Blue alert: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large after shooting state trooper in Mexia

North Texas residents received alerts on their cell phones Saturday morning after authorities said a man who shot and critically wounded a state trooper in Mexia was at large.

DeArthur Pinson, 37, is considered “armed and dangerous,” the public safety alert reads. He weighs around 220 pounds and has facial hear, and was last wearing shorts with a stripe down the side, according to the alert. He reportedly may be wearing glasses.

Pinson fired multiple rounds at Trooper Chad Walker on a highway in Mexia, about 100 miles southeast of Fort Worth in Limestone County, after Walker responded to his disabled vehicle, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Pinson struck him in the head and abdomen, officials said, and Walker was taken to a hospital in Waco.

He was in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

The Texas Game Wardens said in a Facebook post on Saturday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Texas DPS Trooper shot last night near Mexia.” The agency also shared news of the blue alert.

Blue alerts, first established in 2008, are intended to help authorities capture violent criminals who killed or seriously wounded law enforcement officers, according to Texas DPS.

Walker was responding to a report of a disabled vehicle on FM Road 2848, near the intersection of US Highway 84, when he encountered Pinson, according to the news release. Walker pulled up behind the vehicle, but before he could stop, Pinson emerged from the driver’s seat with a handgun, officials said. He began firing.

An extensive search for Pinson is ongoing, according to the news release.

“Please keep Trooper Walker and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time,” Texas DPS Central Texas Regional Director Todd H. Snyder said in the release.