Blue Alert canceled in NC after police officer fatally shot in Greensboro. What we know

A Greensboro police officer was killed Saturday night, prompting a statewide Blue Alert to seek the public’s help in finding two suspects.

The alert that was issued at 6:10 p.m. was canceled at 7:52 p.m. Police have not provided details on the shooting or if the suspects were apprehended. A news conference is scheduled for Saturday night, a police spokesman said.

A Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured or killed and the suspect is considered a threat to others, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

TV stations WFMY and WXII reported an officer had been shot with serious injuries.

Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he had spoken with Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson Saturday night to offer “all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer.”

“Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation.”

The following information was provided in the alert issued at 6:10 p.m. It was canceled at 7:52 p.m.

Greensboro Police said they were looking for two men in their early to mid-20s driving west of Greensboro on Interstate 40. They were last seen at a Sheetz gas station at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax, which is west of Greensboro and not far from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

They are driving a black Chevrolet Equinox with North Carolina plate KKA-4332. The car also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

One of the men is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a green and gray winter hat. The other suspect is wearing a jean jacket with gray sweatpants.

This is the first Blue Alert issued in North Carolina this year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.