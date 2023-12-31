Two suspects wanted in shooting death of off-duty Greensboro police officer at gas station

A Blue Alert that was issued by the Greensboro Police Department has been canceled for two suspects following the shooting of an officer Saturday night.

According to reports from WRAL, a watch commander officer was shot and killed at a Sheetz gas station on the 3200 block of Sandy Ridge Road.

Police said the two suspects were men in their early 20s. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a green or gray toboggan. The second suspect was last seen wearing a jean jacket with fur, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

According to WRAL, the suspects were last seen driving along I-40 westbound in a black Chevrolet Equinox with an NC license plate that reads KKA-4432. The vehicle also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front of it.

The Blue Alert, which is issued to aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty, was canceled around 8 p.m.

Neither the police department or the mayor have confirmed if the suspects were captured or not.

