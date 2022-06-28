Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting Erin police officer during traffic stop

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a second Blue Alert Tuesday for BJ Brown after an Erin police officer was shot during a traffic stop.

Brown, 32, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting, TBI said.

An Erin police officer stopped Brown in the area of Highway 149 and Substation Loop around 9 p.m., according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Brown got out of the car and when instructed to get back in, he fired a gun at the officer inside the patrol car, TBI said.

The officer returned fire and Brown fled into the woods still carrying the gun. The police officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Brown should be considered armed and dangerous, TBI said. He is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND if Brown is spotted.

🚨A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 y/o BJ Brown.



Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Dept and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him. pic.twitter.com/S4pxTmeewb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022

