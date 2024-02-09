Blue Alert issued for suspect in fatal shooting of Blount County deputy. What it is and why it's used

Residents across Tennessee were jolted awake shortly after midnight Friday when they received a rare Blue Alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued the alert after Blount County Sheriff's deputies Greg McCowan and Deputy Shelby Eggers were shot during a traffic stop just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, on Sevierville Road on the outskirts of Maryville. McCowan died after being taken to a local hospital, while Eggers was treated and released.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong issued an appeal Friday morning, asking anyone who lives in the area who might have outdoor security or doorbell camera video systems to check for video or photos of possible suspicious persons or activity.

Here's what we know so far about the Blue Alert and where the shooting took place.

Blue alert issued in Blount County deputy killing: Searching for a suspect

A manhunt currently is underway for the suspect, 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne DeHart, of Alcoa. DeHart is facing charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information concerning DeHart's whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-981-7125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information by Blount County, while the TBI is offering a $2,500 reward.

TBI issued a Blue Alert for DeHart.

What is a Blue Alert?

TBI uses Blue Alerts "for the rapid dissemination of information to the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved."

TBI has been using Blue Alerts, similar to Amber Alerts, since July 1, 2011. These alerts are posted on TDOT road signs, lottery displays and social media platforms, and are sent out to mobile phones using the statewide infrastructure of the existing Amber Alert system.

Why does TBI send out a Blue Alert?

When TBI receives a request from a law enforcement agency that a death or serious injury of a law enforcement officer has occurred, administrators will ensure that the Blue Alert criteria has been met, then proceed to issue the alert. Five criteria must be met:

A sworn law enforcement officer is killed, sustains life-threatening injuries or is missing in the line of duty under circumstances warranting concern for the officer’s safety.

The suspect(s) pose(s) an imminent threat to public safety and law enforcement personnel.

A description of the offender or vehicle is available for statewide broadcast to the public and law enforcement 911 centers.

Prior to activation, if the suspect(s) is/are identified, the requesting agency will place the suspect in the temporary felon file in the National Crime Information Center, obtain felony warrants and enter the offender into the NCIC database.

The head of any Tennessee law enforcement agency, colonel of the Highway Patrol, chief, sheriff or their designee of the investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction asks TBI to activate the Blue Alert system.

How often are Blue Alerts used?

Blue Alert systems currently operate in 37 states but are not used very frequently.

The last time a Blue Alert was issued in Tennessee was on Oct. 21, 2023, for John Drake Jr., who was wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting La Vergne police officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern.

Where is Maryville, Tennessee?

The shooting took place in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road, also known as Highway 411, midway between Maryville and Seymour.

Seymour is a census-designated place and unincorporated community in Blount and Sevier counties, with a population of 14,705 at the 2020 U.S. census. It is included in the Knoxville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Maryville, meanwhile, is the county seat of Blount County. Its population was 31,907 at the 2020 census.

Where is Blount County?

Blount County is located in East Tennessee, with a population of 135,280 in the 2020 census. Blount County is just south of Knox County and is part of the Knoxville metropolitan area. The southern part of Blount County is part of the Great Smoky Mountains, and is protected by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

