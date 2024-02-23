Blue Angels 2024 practice schedule released. Here's when you can catch them

Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
The Blue Angels practice schedule 2024 was just announced. Make sure to note these dates so you can plan accordingly.

The first practice of the Blue Angels 2024 season happens on March 26, between the team’s air shows at Travis Air Force Base in California and Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans.

NAS Pensacola gates open for Blue Angels practices at 9:30 a.m. and you can catch the Blues in the air at 10:30 a.m.

After more than three years, NAS Pensacola reopened to the public in May of 2023. It closed public access after the 2019 terrorist attack on the base that left three dead and injured eight others.

Here’s a look at the Blue Angels 2024 practice schedule.

Blue Angels practice schedule 2024

  • March 26, 27*

  • April 2, 3*, 9, 10*, 16, 17*, 23, 24*, 30

  • May 1*, 7, 8, 14, 15*, 28, 29*

  • June 4, 5*, 11, 12, 18, 25, 26

  • July 16, 17*, 23

  • August 21*, 27

  • September 4*, 10, 11*, 17, 24

  • October 18*, 22, 23*

Dates with an asterisk indicate an autograph day inside the National Naval Aviation Museum following the Blue Angels practice.

Blue Angels air show schedule 2024

  • March 9: Naval Air Facility El Centro, California

  • March 16-17: Travis Air Force Base, California

  • March 23-24: Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana

  • April 6-7 Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama

  • April 13-14 Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Forth Worth, Texas

  • April 20-21 Cocoa Beach, Florida

  • April 27-28 Vidalia, Georgia

  • May 4-5: Vero Beach, Florida

  • May 11-12: Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina

  • May 22/24: U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

  • May 25-26: Jones Beach, New York

  • June 1-2: Terre Haute, Indiana

  • June 8-9: Chesterfield, Missouri

  • June 15-16: La Crosse, Wisconsin

  • June22-23: Dayton, Ohio

  • June 29-30: Traverse City, Michigan

  • July 6-7 Johnson City, New York

  • July 13 Pensacola Beach, Florida

  • July 27-28 Fargo, North Dakota

  • Aug. 3-4: Seattle, Washington

  • Aug. 10-11: Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Aug. 17-18: Chicago, Illinois

  • Aug. 24-25: Wichita, Kansas City

  • Aug. 31: Cleveland, Ohio

  • Sept. 1-2: Cleveland, Ohio

  • Sept. 14-15: Owensboro, Kentucky

  • Sept. 21-22: Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia

  • Sept. 28-29: Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California

  • Oct. 12-13 San Francisco, California

  • Oct. 19-20 Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida

  • Oct. 26-27 Houston, Texas

  • Nov. 2-3 Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida

What to bring to get onboard NAS Pensacola

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a REAL ID or passport.

The Department of Defense (DoD) and the Navy require any identification card used for base access to be compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005Real ID-compliant identification cards are marked by a star on the upper right side of the card.

If you do not have a REAL ID-compliant identification, you can present an original or certified true copy of a birth certificate bearing a raised seal, social security card and driver’s license issued by a state, territory, possession, or District of Columbia that is not REAL ID-compliant.

All three documents must bear the same name, or a former name as documented on acceptable name change documentation such as a court order, marriage certificate or divorce decree

