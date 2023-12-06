Blue Angels to return to Portsmouth for air show in 2025

PORTSMOUTH — The Blue Angels have announced they are scheduled to return to Portsmouth on Sept. 6 and 7, 2025.

The Blue Angels last headlined an air show at the Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth in 2012.

The U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron released its 2025 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday and posted it on Facebook.

The Blue Angels perform in an air show at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease on Sunday, July 1, 2012

During their 79th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2025, including Portsmouth.

The press release says to go to each air show’s official website for information. The Thunder Over New Hampshire air show website and Facebook page were not immediately updated with any information at this time.

For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2024 and 2025 air show schedules, visit blueangels.navy.mil.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Blue Angels to return to Portsmouth NH for air show in 2025