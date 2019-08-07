Blue Apron's Core Business Is Still Crumbling

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) burned many investors after it went public two years ago. The meal-kit maker made its public debut at $10 per share, but the stock fell below $1 by late 2018 amid concerns about the company's declining revenues, loss of customers, and lack of profits.

To stop the bleeding, Blue Apron hired Etsy's former chief operating officer, Linda Findley Kozlowski, as its new CEO in April. It also approved a reverse 1-for-15 stock split in mid-June to prevent its shares from being delisted. Unfortunately, Blue Apron's second-quarter earnings report released this week indicates that its core business is still crumbling.

A Blue Apron meal kit. More

Image source: Blue Apron.

Customer losses are still accelerating

Blue Apron's biggest issue is its inability to retain customers. Its customer losses seemed to stabilize in the second half of 2018 but accelerated again in the first half of 2019. As a result, its revenue declines also accelerated.

YOY Performance Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Customers (24%) (25%) (25%) (30%) (34%) Revenue (25%) (28%) (25%) (28%) (37%)

YOY = Year-over-year. Source: Blue Apron quarterly results.

Blue Apron is losing customers for three main reasons:

First, customers are realizing that meal kits are just overpriced boxes of curated groceries. They might use them as "training wheels" for cooking, but eventually they'll graduate to buying regular groceries themselves.

Second, the barriers for entering the meal kit market are low, and the market is saturated with rivals like HelloFresh, Kroger's Home Chef, Albertson's Plated, and even Chick-fil-A.

Lastly, Blue Apron's meal kits aren't competitively priced against pre-cooked meals from grocery stores or takeout restaurants.

A Blue Apron meal kit. More

Image source: Blue Apron.

Its turnaround strategy is too slow

Blue Apron has two main turnaround strategies: generating more revenue per customer to offset customer losses and slashing operating expenses to narrow losses. Blue Apron admittedly made progress in increasing the value of each customer over the past three quarters.

Metric Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Orders per customer 4.4 4.1 4.3 4.5 4.6 Order value (YOY) (3%) (2%) 0% 1% 1% Revenue per customer (YOY) (0%) (5%) 2% 3% 6%

YOY = Year-over-year. Source: Blue Apron quarterly results.

Unfortunately, those anemic gains simply aren't offsetting its massive declines in total customers. Kozlowski admitted that Blue Apron needed to grow its "customer base and revenue through both better execution and new initiatives," but claimed that the overall meal kit market was still "growing".