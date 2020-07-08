Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. APRN has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with APRN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that APRN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are many methods stock traders can use to value publicly traded companies. Two of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can beat the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

How are hedge funds trading Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in APRN a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Tenzing Global Investors held the most valuable stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN), which was worth $6.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $5.4 million worth of shares. Slate Path Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Maverick Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tenzing Global Investors allocated the biggest weight to Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN), around 3.66% of its 13F portfolio. Slate Path Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.27 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to APRN.